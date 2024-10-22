Tarkio Parks & Recreation is gearing up for spooky season! Plans are underway for the Tarkio Halloween Parade and Trunk-or-Treat events to be held on the Tarkio Tech campus this year.

The parade will begin in front of Rankin Hall at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2024. The kids will parade around the building, ending back out front. Once the parade is over, everyone will move back behind the building again for the trunk-or-treat portion of the evening while judges decide on the winners of the parade.

Parade categories include: birth to 1 year; 1 to 2 years; 3 to 5 years; kindergarten to 1st grade; 2nd to 3rd grade; 4th to 5th grade; 6th to 8th grade; high school/adult; couples; groups; and pets. Contact a Tarkio Parks & Recreation member to register your vehicle for the trunk-or-treat or message the Tarkio Parks & Recreation Facebook page.