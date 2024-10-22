Volleyball Senior Night

Cali Driskell, daughter of Kyle and Carrie Driskell

Addison Maifeld, daughter of Lacy Maifeld and Mike Maifeld

Jayme McEnaney, daughter of Katie and Seth McEnaney

Avery Meyerkorth, daughter of Ryan and Becky Meyerkorth

Arianna Shimmel, daughter of Chris and Amy Shimmel

Claire Spiegel, daughter of Andy and Molly Spiegel

Senior Jaylynn Garst, daughter of Keri Garst, was unable to attend the volleyball game due to illness.

Rock Port senior girls huddle up before the start of their match against South Holt for the last time at home.

Addison Maifeld sets the net against the Lady Knights.

Claire Spiegel serves an ace against South Holt.

Lady Jay Tatum Vogler stretches to save a volley.

Jessa Geib spikes it over from the middle of the net against South Holt.