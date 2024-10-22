Rock Port R-II School recognized seniors Friday, October 18, before the football game. Seniors who have participated in band, cheer, cross country, football, and girls’ golf, and their parents were honored.

Anden Cohn, son of Kindl Cohn

Bracton Cook, son of Ashley and Adam Cook and Stacie Barbee and Rick Meyer

Jaymes Herron, son of Crystal and Todd Herron

Corbyn Jakub, son of Stephanie and Dan Athen and Jeff Jakub

Kendan Melton-Davis, with Dalton Jones, guardian

Logan McQueen, son of Kayla Ryan and Ben McQueen

Ryan Lucas, son of Kristen and Jon Lucas

Hadleigh Jones, daughter of Tiana and Cory Jones

Lilly Pankau, daughter of Stephanie and Greg Pankau

Makaila Pruett, daughter of Mike Pruett

Logan Richards, son of Bill Richards and Angela Hullman

Arianna Shimmel, daughter of Chris and Amy Shimmel

Payten Shrader, daughter of Tabbie McNeely, Jordan Shrader, and Kayti and Josh Hayes

Malachi Skillen, son of Jim and Amy Skillen

Corbyn Jakub takes it up the middle for six points.

Gabe Gebhards scoops up a fumble and tries to get the first down.

Brock Holmes gets outside for a big gain against East Atchison.

Owen DeRosier gets a good slant and gains yards for the Wolves.

River Dow gives an inside fake move on Kendan Melton-Davis as he takes it to the house.

Bo Peregrine wraps up Jack Meyerkorth as he comes through the line.

Cheering for their teams were the EA and Rock Port cheerleaders, from left to right: Chloe Vernon, Kinleigh Daugherty, Star Hankins, Claire Miller, Savanna Lindsay, Jacoby Driskell, Kennedy White, Payten Shrader, Alyson Wooten, Keira Roup, Macy Stepp, Braylyn Wood, Taya Windham, Landrey Kelly, Azlynn Wiley, Raylynn Jenkins, and Anna Ohlensehlen.

The Rock Port Band performed during halftime. Pictured are Mya Welch, Kennedi Seiter, and Stella VanGundy.

Jaymes Herron had a saxophone solo during the 70s and 80s halftime performance.

Ryan Lucas played a trumpet solo in “Come Sail Away.”

Twirler Izzy Carpenter was one of the Rock Port youth twirlers who performed at the football game.

Rock Port punt, pass and kick winners were recognized at the football game. Pictured, from left to right, were: Eli Meyerkorth, Beau Waigand, Rhett Murphy, and Ryne Shrader.

Both Rock Port and East Atchison came in to Blue Jay Stadium fired up and ready to play in the Atchison County match-up Friday, October 18. East Atchison had a 3 and 4 record and Rock Port had a 7 and 0 record, but when it comes to this game, records go out the window.

This would be a defensive battle in the first half with Rock Port scoring only 16 points and EA with 6. Both teams battled penalties throughout the entire game with a total of 185 yards, setting each team back from big gains.

Offensively, the Wolves had 266 yards passing and 66 rushing, while the Jays had 130 passing and 259 rushing.

Brock Holmes would put the first points on the board. Camden McEnaney would punch in the next touchdown to give the Jays a 16-0 lead. Quarterback Blake Simmons would hit River Dow who would scramble 38 yards to give EA their first touchdown of the night.

Rock Port would receive the ball to start the second half and take it the length of the field where quarterback Corbyn Jakub would hit Brock Holmes on a broken play for six. The defensive battle continued as this was the only score in the third quarter.

Brock Holmes would score early in the fourth quarter on a 57 yard reverse. The two point conversion was good making the score 30-6 Rock Port.

Owen DeRosier would get things going with a big return to give the Wolves the ball on the 35 yard line. Quarterback Owen DeRosier would hit Cameron Kephart on a crossing route. With a good catch and run, Kephart moved the ball to the six yard line. DeRosier would scramble to his left and hit Cameron Brooks for the Wolves’ final touchdown on the night.

On the next possession, Rock Port quarterback Corbyn Jakub would keep the ball and go 43 yards, extending the lead to 36-12. Rock Port would make one final drive and finish out the game following a fumble recovery in the end zone by Quentin Jackson bringing the final score to 44-12 Rock Port.

The Wolves will take on South Holt on Friday for Senior Night in Fairfax and Rock Port will travel to play Platte Valley. Good luck to both teams!