Join the Allen-Schiffern American Legion Post #199 and Legion Auxiliary Unit #199 for their 58th annual turkey dinner Sunday, November 3, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Tarkio Legion Building (3rd and Broad streets). No curbside pick-up will be available. Carry-outs will be available after 10:30 a.m., but everyone must go through the serving line. Adults can eat for $10 and children (ages 3-10) can eat for $5. The meals are free for children under 3. Deliveries will be made to Tarkio shut-ins only (must call before 9:00 a.m. on November 3, 660-736-4411). Stop by for a delicious meal and great fellowship!