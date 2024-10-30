ACDC’s county-wide, shop local event, is just around the corner!

Atchison County Development Corporation’s main event is Thursday, November 21, with many stores in Atchison County staying open until 8:00 p.m. and offering specials or highlighting specific products. This year, stores may choose to participate during their regular hours on Friday as well, in order to give shoppers an additional day to fill their passports! Please plan to support our local businesses during #ShopAC and throughout this season of giving.

Atchison County retailers that would like to participate (public locations only), should contact ACDC (660-744-6562; acdc@atchisoncounty.org) by Tuesday, November 5.