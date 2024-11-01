The Flower Mill & Buttercup welcome everyone to their Christmas Open House the first weekend in November. Come celebrate the holidays by getting an early start on your Christmas shopping. Pick out that special holiday decor item or a child’s toy or book. Grab that cute tumbler or bag you know your friend has been eyeing and while you are at it, sign up for a chance to win a drawing. Dine on some tasty treats while you shop! If you see something that you would like for yourself, put your name on a star post-it note and place it on that much-wanted item so that family and friends who come in and shop will see it and buy it for you!

The open house will be held from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday, November 1; 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 2; and 1:00 to 4 p.m. Sunday, November 3, at 606 Main Street, Tarkio, Missouri.