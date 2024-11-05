Come enjoy two hours of beautiful music as Donovan Jones plays for you some of the greatest tunes of the Great American Songbook. The free-will donation concert will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, November 10, at the Fairfax Methodist Church in Fairfax, Missouri. Everyone is invited to attend!

Donovan, of Tarkio, Missouri, has returned home for a brief visit following four months spent at sea as a pianist on a cruise ship. He will soon embark on another cruise playing tunes while the ship sails the vast oceans and stops at tourist destinations around the world.