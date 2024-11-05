The Atchison County Mail is honoring our local veterans for Veterans Day in a special section in this week’s edition of the newspaper. We thank you all for your service, past and present.

The East Atchison high school girls’ cross country teams, three EA boys’ team members, and three Rock Port team members will be competing in the state championship run at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia, Missouri, Friday, November 8. The girls’ race will begin at 9:45 a.m. and the boys’ race will begin at 11:15 a.m.

The East Atchison and Rock Port high school football teams will once again face off on the gridiron, this time for the chance to move closer to the state final. The contest will be played at 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2024, at Blue Jay Stadium in Rock Port. Good luck to both teams.

Come enjoy two hours of beautiful music as Donovan Jones plays for you some of the greatest tunes of the Great American Songbook at a free-will donation concert from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, November 10, at the Fairfax Methodist Church in Fairfax, Missouri.

The Ralph Greer American Legion Post #49 will hold a Harvest Celebration Soup Supper Monday, November 11, at the Atchison County Memorial Building in Rock Port from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A free will donation will be accepted.

