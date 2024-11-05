November 11, 1949

• Ed Rankin, the son of Postmaster and Mrs. Alex Rankin, has been transferred to Drahran, Saudi Arabia. He is district sales manager of the T.W.A. foreign office there. Mr. Rankin had been working in Bombay, India, for the past year.

• Tarkio had another pleasant week of balmy weather in November. The temperature was 73 degrees Sunday and Monday. The low was 18 degrees the preceding Thursday morning.

• Funeral services were held at the Baptist Church in Tarkio for Agnes Mary Mowery, 78. She was born March 17, 1871, on a little farm southwest of Shambaugh, Iowa. When she was 10, her mother died, and she went into the world on her own. She was attending Tarkio College at the age of 18 when the college burned. In 1905, she purchased a small acreage east of Tarkio, and provided support for her children, as well as others, to acquire an education.

• A new body and paint shop has opened at 1st and Chestnut streets in Tarkio. Owned by Orville H. Howell and operated by Hubert Bryant, the shop provides the latest body and paint equipment, as well as 24-hour wrecker service.

• Completion of the Westboro School gymnasium and auditorium is anticipated by the time of the Wildcats’ first home basketball game December 2. The building will have a 38×74 playing court, a stage, a music classroom, and a storeroom. Showers and dressing rooms will be beneath the stage.

November 14, 1974

• A ham and bean supper will be held in the Tarkio Elementary Cafeteria Friday, November 15. The Nu Sigma Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi has undertaken the task of erecting the school bell, which once rang from the old Tarkio School. The plans are to construct a brick structure with a flower planter and placing the bell in the center. The site will be at the entrance of the new junior high addition.

• The Westboro Lions Club held their appreciation pancake supper at the schoolhouse Saturday, November 9. They used 100 pounds of sausage, 25 pounds of pancake flour, 200 cups of coffee, and nine gallons of milk in serving 250 guests.

• Extensive work is underway on the “Head-In” which includes all of the channel commanders at the tower site for Warner Cable T.V. Work on all distribution lines for Tarkio, Rock Port, and Fairfax will be done along with new equipment being installed.

November 11, 1999

• Work continues at the Walnut Inn in Tarkio. The goal is to restore the building to the state it was in in 1890. Workers are currently restoring the wood floor in the saloon.

• Three Atchison County farms were recognized as Missouri Century Farms during 1999. The three farms and their owners are: Beverly Sly Gerdes, whose 120-acre farm has been in the family since 1858; William Wayne Stepp and Margaret E. Stepp, whose 126-acre farm has been in the family since 1860; and Mrs. Janice L. Walker and sons, Todd Walker and Tim Walker, whose 178-acre farm has been in the family since 1898.

• Wayne Davidson of Tarkio has returned to Peru State College in Peru, Nebraska, to serve as Interim Athletic Director. Dr. Davidson began his early phase-out retirement from PSC in 1996, after serving 17 years in the athletic department, teaching and coaching.