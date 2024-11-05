November 11, 1949

• A total of 2,507 people signed the registration books at Fairfax Community Hospital’s open house held Saturday and Sunday. It is estimated that at least 500 more failed to register.

• Mrs. Fannie Miles, pioneer resident of the Pleasant View community southeast of Fairfax, died at St. Francis Hospital in Maryville Tuesday. Around the age of two in 1862, Fannie Elizabeth Creed and her family moved from Illinois to a farm near Peru, Nebraska. They were driven from their home by Indians in 1868 and settled near Watson, Missouri. In 1873, the family moved to a farm in Dale township in Atchison County, where Fannie lived the remainder of her life.

• Approximately $2,700 was received from the sales of farm products, food auction, and a dinner served by the Fairfax and Rupe’s Grove Methodist Churches during Lord’s Acre Day at Fairfax Saturday. Corn sold as high as $1.50 per bushel.

• Seven physicians have accepted invitations to become members of the active medical staff at Fairfax Community Hospital. They are: Dr. Paul W. Musgrave, Fairfax, Chief of Staff; Dr. E.B. Settle, Rock Port, Chief of Medicine; Dr. G.R. Wempe, Tarkio, Chief of Surgery; Dr. Ed Niedermeyer, Tarkio, Chief of Obstetrics; Dr. Reuter, Rock Port, Chief of Medical Records; and Dr. B.F. Byland and Dr. H.C. Bauman, both of Maryville.

November 14, 1974

• A break-in at the Mutz Oil Station was discovered early Tuesday morning by a newspaper distributor.

• The new treatment plant of the Fairfax water system is progressing and the contractor hopes it will be in full operation shortly before January 1.

• Lt. Gov. William E. Phelps was the main speaker Thursday, November 7, at ceremonies celebrating the 25th anniversary of Community Hospital, Fairfax. A huge birthday cake was cut by Jurine Straub, the only original employee still on duty, and Bill Smith, the first baby born at the hospital only a few hours after it opened 25 years ago.

• The annual apple butter cook-off at the Hiram True farm last weekend also included a wedding. The Trues’ granddaughter was married on Friday and then Saturday morning, everyone got up early. Antique apple peelers were manned by anyone with a stout arm. Others cored and cut, or turned the food choppers, filling stone jars with apple pulp ready for cooking. By noon, the big copper kettle was treated with salt and vinegar and the cooking commenced. A long-handled wooden paddle was used for the constant stirring. Everyone present was to have a turn at stirring during the 10-hour cook-down.

November 11, 1999

• Steve Cottle of St. Charles, Missouri, a 1961 Fairfax High School graduate, competed in the Huntsman World Series Games in St. George, Utah. Steve, 56, won gold in the 400 meter and 200 meter; silver in the 1500 meter, 800 meter, and 100 meter; and bronze in the 50 meter.

• Jerry Whittington of Fairfax is one of 39 people whose names were drawn in the Lottery’s “Big Kahuna Blitz” drawing.

• Community Hospital in Fairfax will be celebrating 50 years of healthcare services with a celebration Saturday, November 13.

• The Fairfax Lady Bulldogs volleyball team placed fourth at state after competing against other teams at the Central Missouri State University campus in Warrensburg.