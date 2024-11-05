Atchison County Artisans hosted its third annual Holiday Makers Market Saturday, November 2, at the Fairfax Fire Station Community Room. This fun event provided an opportunity for locals or people traveling through to shop for Christmas gifts and desserts made by local artisans, including Maria Reed with My Maria’s.

Katia’s Pottery Creations are beautifully handcrafted bowls, mugs, plates, and figurines made by Katia Hawkins, pictured. Hers were some of the unique items available at the Atchison County Artisans Holiday Makers Market.

Kyra Mills and Terry Lesher share a laugh while Kyra purchases one of Terry’s Farmers City Welding creations at the Holiday Makers Market.