November 11, 1949

• Showing at the Paramount Theatre in Rock Port: “Bad Men of Tombstone,” “The Golden Eye,” “Story of Lost Dutchman’s Gold Mine,” and “Pride of the Yankees” with Gary Cooper.

• The Mail’s name appeared in the October issue of the Country Gentleman. Miss Augusta E. White of Fairfax wrote: “Pine Hill Farm, Fairfax, MO: Gentleman, my attention has been directed to an article in the October, 1933, issue of the Country Gentleman in which C.A. Price of Texas A&M College made the statement that the first trench silo in the United States was dug in 1919 on the million-acre King ranch in Texas. This statement is in error. The first trench silo in the United States was dug in northwest Missouri by my father, Edward H. White, in 1881. My grandfather, Abraham Cline White, picked up the idea while attending the International Exposition of Arts and Industries in Paris in 1878. Mention of this is found in the Fifty Years Ago items appearing in the Atchison County Mail dated March 25, 1932.”

• The Rock Port community is shortly to have two displaced families from Europe in its midst. One family will go to the H.O. Roberson farm and the other to the Clayton W. Allen farm.

November 7, 1974

• In Blue Jay Corner: “What did you do on Halloween?” Scott M. – “Threw tomatoes.” Rick S. – “Pushed my motorcycle home.” Greg C. – “Brought an outhouse in town.”

• Dan Lair of Hamburg, Iowa, and John Phelps of Rock Port have each purchased buildings formerly occupied by Phelps Hardware from the Bank of Atchison County. Lair will take over the building at 317 S. Main and Phelps plans to continue his Pioneer Seed and disc sharpening business at the location at 319 S. Main.

• The Atchison County Ambulance Board of Directors recently purchased an ambulance for the rest homes in Atchison County to be located at the Pleasant View Rest Home in Rock Port. The ambulance was formerly used by Schooler Funeral Home and the hospital.

• A1C Daniel E. H. Hudson of Rock Port has graduated at Lowry AFB, Colorado, from the U.S. Air Force munitions maintenance specialist course conducted by the Air Training Command. The airman is being assigned to Castle AFB in California for duty with a unit of the Strategic Air Command.

November 4, 1999

• Rock Port Chapter #440, Order of the Eastern Star, was proud to present Elbert and Mary Hudson with their 25 year pins on October 19, 1999.

• Jeremy Sloop, son of David and Samantha Sloop, won the Igloo playmate cooler that was given away by the Rock Port Municipal Utilities.

• The 25th annual Halloween Parade sponsored by Citizens Bank & Trust was held Sunday, October 31. Approximately 125 participated.

• Stephanie Burge was one of the lucky 100 winners in the recent drawing sponsored by Kraft Foods & Nickelodeon entries from over 700 Affiliated Food stores across the Midwest. Stephanie, a fourth grader at Rock Port, received a “Blast Pak,” which included a backpack, clock radio, telephone, and walkman with headset all in the Nickelodeon theme. Stephanie was the only Missouri winner and her name was announced on the Nickelodeon channel in September along with the other winners.