ROCK PORT

All area veterans and the public are invited to the Rock Port High School Veterans Day Assembly on Friday, November 8, 2024, at 11:15 a.m. The assembly will take place in the south gym. You are welcome to use the front steps on the northeast corner of the building or enter through the high school office entrance.

FAIRFAX

Fairfax R-3 School will host a Veterans Day Assembly and Program Monday, November 11, at 9:00 a.m. in the school gym. Veterans, community members, and families are invited to attend. The assembly will include presentations from the elementary classes as well as musical numbers performed by the elementary, junior high, and high school students.

TARKIO

The Tarkio High School Veterans Day Assembly will be held at 9:45 a.m. Monday, November 11, in the THS Gymnasium. The guest speaker will be Trent Petersen. All veterans and the community are invited to attend. The program will include performances by the THS band and the Tarkio Elementary kindergarten class.