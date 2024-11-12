The Mule Barn Theatre Guild is sponsoring “A Mule Barn Christmas” musical program at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 1, at the Rotary Theatre inside The Curnutt Center on the campus of Tarkio Tech. The program will feature a Smothers Brothers Comedy Show with Randy Moffit and Johnnie Davis, as well as performances by Marty Mincer, Linda Lee, Erica Taylor, and the Ladies in Black (Lynn Hunter, Deb Wyatt, Deb Johnson, and Terri Jackson).

Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased by calling Erica Taylor at 660-853-8002 or in the lobby at the Curnutt Center at Tarkio Tech Monday through Friday.