The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed November 4, 2024, by Mark and Debra Sly to Mark and Debra Sly, Trustees of the Mark and Debra Sly Revocable Trust, for land in Section 23, Township 64, Range 40; Section 26, Township 64, Range 40; Section 28, Township 64, Range 39; Section 33, Township 64, Range 39; Section 23, Township 64, Range 40, all in Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 7, 2024, by Glen Grier and Tracy Meehan to Glen Grier and Tracy Meehan, Trustees of the Grier and Meehan Family Revocable Trust, for land in Section 25, Township 66, Range 39, and Section 21, Township 64, Range 39, all in Atchison County, Missouri.