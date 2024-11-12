A 48-year-old Council Bluffs, Iowa, man was injured in a collision with a deer Sunday, November 10, 2024, in Atchison County. The crash occurred at 9:00 p.m. on Hwy. AA when a man driving a 1984 Honda motorcycle hit a deer northwest of Tarkio, Missouri. The motorcycle skidded across the center line and traveled off the east side of the roadway, coming to rest on its right side.

The driver, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri, and was then life flighted to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. The motorcycle was totaled and towed from the scene by Double M Towing of Rock Port, Missouri. The accident was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Trooper J.D. Schmedding, who was assisted by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office and the Atchison-Holt Ambulance Service.

(New regulations recently set by the MSHP do not allow the publication of names of individuals involved in traffic, boating, and drowning accidents.)