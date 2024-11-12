Chip and seal was laid at the Tarkio R-I School District parking lot Thursday, November 7, 2024, by I.G. Construction LLC.

Tarkio High School’s parking lots recently received an upgrade. The project began this past summer with an asphalt surface laid west of the TAC by Superior Asphalt. Last week, more of the school’s properties were upgraded with either chip and seal surfaces or asphalt, completed by I.G. Construction LLC.

Projects included: the east and west parking areas of the elementary building – chip and seal surface; the entire parking lot at the junior high/high school building – chip and seal surface; the parking area at the football/track complex – chip and seal surface; the area behind the bleachers at the football/track complex – chip and seal surface; and the general area around the concession stand at the football/track complex – asphalt surface. This work should provide better parking surfaces for several years. It will also assist in keeping the buildings clean during the wet and snowy seasons.