Cameron Brooks takes it to the house to put the first points on the board for East Atchison.

Defensive end Gabe Gebhards gets through the line for a sack on Blake Simmons.

Owen DeRosier gets through the line and cuts back to go 46 yards for the touchdown.

Defensive lineman Ryder Herron meets River Dow and stops him short of the line to gain.

River Dow gives a good stiff arm to get around Kendan Melton-Davis and pick up the first down.

Running back Brock Holmes reads the block and cuts it outside to pick up the first down.

Quarterback Blake Simmons tucks the ball and runs up the middle.

Quarterback Corbyn Jakub dives in for the touchdown.

Cameron Kephart catches a pass from Blake Simmons for a big gain and the first down.

Jack Meyerkorth catches one of his six receptions for the night.

The second meeting of Atchison County rivals was Friday night, November 8, at Blue Jay Stadium. The weather was about perfect for November football as the two teams got set to battle in the semifinal game of the 2024 8-Man Football Tournament for Class 1 District 6.

The East Atchison Wolves, who were pumped up and ready to play, won the toss and elected to defer to the second half so Rock Port would start the game receiving the ball. Following a touch back, the Blue Jays would start on their own 15 yard line. Quarterback Corbyn Jakub and runningback Brock Holmes would move the ball across mid field to the Wolves’ 26 yard line before the EA’s defense would come up big on a fourth and five to stop the Jays and take over on downs. Three plays later, EA quarterback Blake Simmons would find Cameron Brooks on a go route wide open and put the first points on the board. Simmons’ two point conversion was good, giving the Wolves an 8 point lead. Rock Port would move the ball down field to EA’s 14 yard line before Jakub would hit Holmes on a corner route for the Jays’ first touchdown. The two point conversion was no good, making the score 8-6 EA.

With the ball on the 16 yard line, Simmons handed off to running back Owen DeRosier, who went straight up the middle 64 yards and scored EA’s second touchdown. The two point conversion was no good, bringing the score to 14-6 EA. The Wolves’ defense would hold strong and Rock Port would punt the ball on a three and out.

On EA’s third down, Brock Holmes would step in front of Simmons’ pass intended for Brooks and return it to the 8 yard line. This would bring an end to the first quarter.

To start the second quarter, Jakub would keep the ball and go up the middle and dive in for Rock Port’s second touchdown. The two point conversion was no good, bringing the score to 14-12 EA.

The Wolves would start out on the 34 yard line with a good return by DeRosier. On the next play, Simmons handed off to DeRosier, who would break free and go 46 yards to put the Wolves up by 8 points with 11:41 left in the second quarter.

Rock Port would manage to climb their way back with a 37 yard reception by Jack Meyerkorth. The two point conversion was good to tie the game at 20-20. With 3:08 left on the clock before halftime Jakub would find Meyerkorth on a crossing route for an 18 yard touchdown. Jakub would follow that with the two point conversion to give Rock Port the first lead of the night. Going into halftime the score was 28-20 Rock Port.

Coming out of halftime the Wolves would get the ball to start the second half and Gavyn Irvine would return it to the 24 yard line. Three plays later, following a good defensive stance by Rock Port, the Wolves would punt the ball.

On their first play of the second half, Jakub went back to the air and found Meyerkorth for a 36 yard completion to set the Jays up for their next touchdown. Jakub would hit Tayden Cook on a seven yard slant. Meyerkorth would take the handoff up the middle for the two point conversion and expand the lead to 36-20.

Rock Port’s defense would have the answers for East Atchison’s offense as they would shut out the Wolves in the second half. The Jays, however, would go on to score four more times with a rushing TD by Holmes, a fumble recovery and score by Kendan Melton-Davis, a 16 yard reception by Meyerkorth, and a rushing TD by Logan Ellis to make the final score 66-20 Rock Port.

The Jays will advance to the District 6 Championship this Friday, November 15. They will host Nodaway Valley at Blue Jay Stadium in Rock Port. Game time is 7:00 p.m.