You can support Community Hospital-Fairfax (CH-F) by sponsoring a Christmas light in honor or in memory of someone special to you.

This holiday season, CH-F is excited to light up the night with over 500 Christmas lights on the outside of the building. In honor of a season full of joy, generosity, and memories, they invite the community to help change the color of the lights from icy blue to bright white.

The “Blue Without You” campaign is a special way to honor or remember a loved one, to show appreciation to someone who has brightened your life or to acknowledge the work of someone very special.

Each of the building’s lights is numbered and can be named in honor or in memory of a loved one, family, business, co-worker, or anyone special in your life. It allows you to say, “Thank you” and “I remember.”

A map will be available on December 2, allowing you to search for your light(s). Lights are $25 each and will remain named until the week of January 6 when they are turned off for the season. Upon request, the Community Healthcare Foundation will send a letter to notify an individual of your gift.

Community Hospital-Fairfax (CH-F) will hold a lighting ceremony on Wednesday, November 20, at 6:00 p.m. Lights can be purchased at the lighting ceremony too. Santa will be there with hot apple cider, hot chocolate, and cookies!