Burke & Sons Lumber Co., Rock Port, Missouri, will celebrate 75 years of business Thursday, November 21. There will be drawings for a Milwaukee 4-tool combo set, five gallons of paint, and much more, as well as giveaways and refreshments. November 21 is also #ShopAC Day and the store will be open until 8:00 p.m. Burke & Sons is located at 19142 Burke Road, east of Rock Port. Stop by and celebrate this milestone with the Burke family.