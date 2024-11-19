The friends and family of Kayti Hayes of Rock Port, Missouri, are arranging a Chili Feed and Bingo Fundraiser to help offset medical costs. Kayti, a full-time teacher and mother of five has spent over two weeks in the hospital after a routine appendectomy resulted in many complications and additional surgeries. Proceeds will help cover the cost of the hospital stays, ambulance rides and five weeks of unemployment.

The free-will donation chili feed will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. in the Velma Houts Fair Building in Rock Port. Bingo and prize drawings will be during that same time until prizes run out.

If you are interested in donating food or prizes, call 660-253-3709 (Rock Port), 660-253-6600 (Hamburg) or 712-828-0997 (Hamburg).