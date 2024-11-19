Rock Port Ministerial Alliance will host a community Thanksgiving service Sunday, November 24, at 2:00 p.m. The service will be held at the Rock Port Baptist Church, 109 E. Calhoun. Guest speaker will be Pastor Kailea Nauman, First Christian Church. An offering will be taken for the Rock Port Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry. Refreshments will be served after the service.

The Fairfax Ministerial Alliance will host a community Thanksgiving service Sunday, November 24, at 5:00 p.m. The service will be held at the Fairfax Methodist Church, 305 N. Broadway. An offering will be taken for the Fairfax Ministerial Alliance.

Everyone is welcome to attend the services.