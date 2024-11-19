Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri, is celebrating 75 years of providing extraordinary care to our community. The hospital staff invites you to an open house on Friday, November 22, 2024, between 12:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Take a tour of the hospital, enjoy some snacks, and hear about the exciting things happening at CH-F as they honor their rich history, celebrate the present, and share the vision for the future of healthcare in our community. Tour times are 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. CH-F is located at 26136 U.S. Hwy. 59, Fairfax.