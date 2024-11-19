ACDC’s #ShopAC event is happening Thursday, November 21. All participating stores will be open until 8:00 p.m. that evening, but please feel free visit any time that day during their regular business hours, too. Many stores on the list will accept passports during their regular hours on Friday as well to give shoppers an additional day to shop! This will be noted on the passport.

The more stores you support, the more chances you have to win. Passports will be available at all participating locations that day. When you make a purchase at a participating business during our #ShopAC event, your passport will be marked by a store employee. That purchase will earn an entry into the drawing for one of 10 $100 gift certificates to an Atchison County business of your choice. In order to be entered in the drawing, passports can be returned to any participating business by 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 21 (or by 4:00 p.m. on Friday at some locations).

The following locations are participating in #ShopAC:

Fairfax – CH-F Auxiliary Gift Shop, Daybreak Cafe, KG Buds, Milton Mercantile (at Fairfax Community Room), and The Walnut Shop.

Rock Port – Alma’s Herbs, Burke & Sons Lumber, Burlap & Bows, Creekside Auto Wash, Dusty Trail, Food Country, Groovy’s Cuts & Tees, Groovy’s Grub (in front of Groovy’s Cuts & Tees), Happy Hills Gas & Coffee Co., JumpStart Nutrition, Midwest Massage, Stoner Drug, and Trail’s End.

Tarkio – Flower Mill, Hidden Beauty/Nautihairs, Hy-Vee, The Roost Eatery, and White Tee’s.

Westboro – KJ’s.