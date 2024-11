Sisters of Strength is hosting a Community Thanksgiving Potluck at 12:00 noon Sunday, November 24, at the city park shelter house in Rock Port, Missouri. (Note: The date for this event has been changed.) If weather is not ideal, the meal will be held in the Atchison County Memorial Building in Rock Port.

All residents of Atchison County are invited to attend and are encouraged to bring a side dish. Free will donations will be accepted to buy Christmas gifts for Pleasant View Nursing Home.