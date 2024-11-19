The Tarkio High School Musical Theatre Department will proudly present Disney’s “Newsies” the Broadway musical November 22-24 in the THS Auditorium. Based on the Disney film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White and originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions and with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, and book by Harvey Fierstein, Newsies is inspired by the real-life newsboys strike of 1899 in New York City, New York.

The musical will be performed on Friday and Saturday, November 22 and 23, at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 24, at 2:00 p.m. in the Tarkio High School Auditorium. Tickets are on sale in the Tarkio High School Superintendent’s office and are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets will also be available at the door on the day of the event. The THS cast includes 39 students and is directed by Casey Martin, Melody Barnett and Nathaniel Wehmeyer.