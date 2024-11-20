Community Hospital-Fairfax Auxiliary will have a beautiful Christmas tree displayed in the front lobby of Community Hospital-Fairfax just waiting for your help in completing its decorations. You can help decorate it by remembering a person in a special way, as an honor to someone special or in memoriam to someone deceased in the spirit of this Christmas season.

A metal angel will be placed on the Christmas tree with the name of the person you have chosen to recognize and may be purchased in the Sunshine Corner Gift Shop at the hospital for $10.00. A crocheted angel will in turn be given to you to take home for your tree for this recognition. The real beauty of this tree is to fill it with many angels. The gift shop is open Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

This has been a fundraising project for the Auxiliary for many years. The money raised goes toward purchasing medical equipment for the hospital through courtesy of the Auxiliary. The Auxiliary extends their wishes to all for many blessings this Thanksgiving and Christmas and throughout the coming year.