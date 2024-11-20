Get those floats, cars, trucks, tractors, bikes, horses and yourself ready! It’s going to be a magical night in Tarkio where we will pretend it’s 90 degrees and sunny! Join the Tarkio Parks & Recreation for the annual Christmas Light Parade Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. on Main Street in Tarkio. This year’s theme is Christmas in Paradise (think tropical paradise – “Mele Kalikimaka is the thing to say, on a bright Hawaiian Christmas Day”). Christmas’ most famous characters, Santa, Mrs. Claus, Elf, the Grinch, and more will be participating in the parade as well. Come out and have a great time.

In conjunction with the holidays, Tarkio Parks & Recreation is also hosting a Christmas Light Contest. Decorate your yards, homes, and businesses in Tarkio and they will be judged on Friday, December 6, at 7:00 p.m. Winners will be announced at the parade.