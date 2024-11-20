Collection for the 2024 Samaritan’s Purse/Operation Christmas Child will end November 24. The collection site will be the Fairfax Baptist Church, 604 Angell Street, Fairfax. The remainder of the schedule is as follows: Thursday, November 21, 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.; Friday, November 22, 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, November 23, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.; Sunday, November 24, 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. (collection and packing day); and Monday, November 25, 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. If these times do not work for you, call for an appointment time or they may be able to pick up boxes at your location.

For more information, contact Deb Johnson, team leader and Area Drop-Off Coordinator, at 660-253-0143 (or Olmrsj@gmail.com).