This year will mark the 66th anniversary of Rock Port’s God and Man services. This year’s services will be Monday, December 9, through Friday, December 13, and will start at 7:00 a.m. Everyone is welcome to join them at the First Christian Church (501 S. Market).

Churches in charge of each morning’s service for the week are: Monday – First Christian Church, Tuesday – First Lutheran Church, Wednesday – United Methodist Church, Thursday – Rock Port Baptist Church, and Friday – Grace Community Church.

Each morning’s service will be over at 7:30 a.m., and all participants are welcome to join in a time of fellowship after the service. Refreshments of coffee, doughnuts, milk, and juice will be served.