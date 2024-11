The Rock Port Ministerial Alliance is sponsoring the Adopt-A-Family program again this year. The program helps people who are struggling financially with gifts and food for Christmas.

You are able to adopt an entire family or a single child. There are opportunities to provide clothing, toys, and food.

Each elder will receive a food basket. Participants must be 60 years of age or older.

If you would like to adopt a family or elder, email rpma@rpt.coop or call Rebecca at 660-253-3535.