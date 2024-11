The Tarkio/Westboro Ministerial Alliance is hosting God and Man services December 2-6, 2024. The services begin at 7:00 a.m. at the Tarkio Presbyterian Church. The Friday service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church near Westboro, Missouri. A light breakfast will be served following the service each day. The Ministerial Alliance hopes you can join in and gather together and worship in the blessings of our Savior.