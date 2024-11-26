A benefit auction for Dina (Johnson) and Eddie Ridley will be held at 5:30 p.m. on December 14, 2024, at the Fairfax Community Room/Firehouse in Fairfax, Missouri.

Dina and her husband, Eddie, are facing a tremendous challenge as Eddie battles inoperable lung cancer. Eddie’s journey has been incredibly tough. His treatment requires frequent trips to chemo nearly two hours away, which places a heavy financial and emotional burden on them. Additionally, they have no life insurance or financial policy to cover funeral expenses, adding to their worries during this already difficult time.

Both have dedicated many years of service to the Atchison County community, so their family is asking that community to help in any way possible. Dina was a nurse at Community Hospital-Fairfax from 1977 until her retirement in 2022. Eddie served in the United States Navy after high school. He drove a truck for Sisken Steel, hauling cattle. He was later employed by The Rock Port Golf and Country Club and was a butcher at the Rock Port Market. He loved mowing and harvesting on the Carpenters’ farm. Eddie went to work as a millwright and then a vehicle wreck caused him to retire early. The couple then moved back to Ed’s home state of Tennessee to be closer to his family.

Auction organizers are seeking donations from local businesses and individuals for auction items or financial contributions. Whether it’s a gift basket, a service, a handmade item, or a monetary donation, your generosity will make a meaningful difference. Your contributions will help cover their medical, travel and funeral expenses. If you’d like to schedule a pickup of donations for the auction or if you have questions or would like more information regarding the benefit and how you can assist in the efforts, text or call Sarah at 816-205-3046.