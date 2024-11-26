Quarterback Corbyn Jakub tucks the ball and tries to escape to pick up positive yards against LeBlond.

Jack Meyerkorth spins out of a tackle and dives for the corner pylon for a touchdown.

Defensive lineman Desmond Chaney gets into the back field to get a sack against LeBlond.

Tayden Cook dives across the goal line for a touchdown.

Gabe Gebhards causes a fumble as he gets to the quarterback for LeBlond.

Kendan Melton gets around the right side, sacking the quarterback for LeBlond.

Blue Jay Stadium was the site of an intense State quarterfinal matchup between Rock Port and Bishop LeBlond Friday, November 22, 2024. With LeBlond entering the game at 9-1 and Rock Port boasting a 10-1 record, fans were treated to a thrilling shootout.

In the first quarter, Rock Port struck early and often, scoring four touchdowns. Brock Holmes opened the scoring with a 20-yard rushing touchdown, followed by Jack Meyerkorth’s 29-yard interception return. Meyerkorth then caught a quick pass for another six points, and Tayden Cook capped the quarter with a 43-yard reception. Despite their efforts, the Jays missed three two-point conversions, while LeBlond successfully converted all three of theirs, leaving the score at 28-22 in favor of Rock Port.

The second quarter saw a slight slowdown, with LeBlond finding the end zone twice. Rock Port managed to add another touchdown with an eight-yard pass from Corbyn Jakub to Meyerkorth, bringing the halftime score to 34-32, still in Rock Port’s favor.

After halftime, Rock Port received the ball but struggled, turning it over on downs. Both teams responded with two touchdowns each. Jakub rushed for a six-yard score and later connected with Meyerkorth for a 46-yard touchdown, successfully converting both two-point attempts. The third quarter ended with Rock Port leading 48-46.

The fourth quarter turned into a defensive battle. Rock Port managed one more touchdown, while LeBlond matched them. With just six seconds left and the game tied at 54, Rock Port attempted a pass that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown by LeBlond, sealing the game as time expired.

It was a heartbreaking end to what had been a remarkable season for the Blue Jays.