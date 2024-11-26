Christmas is just around the corner and Atchison County schools will be putting on their Christmas concerts for family, friends, and the local community.

The Fairfax Preschool-12th Grade Winter Program will be held Tuesday, December 10, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the gym. The Music Boosters will be hosting a chili and soup supper in the cafeteria from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m.

The Rock Port Kindergarten-5th Grade Christmas Program will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, December 13. The Winter Band and Choir Concert will take place from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

The Tarkio High School 7-12th Grade Christmas Concert will be held Monday, December 16. The event will begin at 6:00 p.m. at Tarkio High School.