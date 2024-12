The Tarkio Chamber of Commerce invites all area children to enjoy pancakes with Santa Claus (while wearing pajamas) Saturday, December 7, from 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon at the Tarkio Community Building. The $10 admission fee includes a meal of pancakes and sausage with a hot chocolate bar, as well as ornament making, making reindeer food, writing Santa letters, visiting and getting your picture taken with Santa, and a bounce house.