The annual Christmas Arts and Crafts Show will be held Saturday and Sunday, December 7 and 8, at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The show is billed as one of Iowa’s largest shows, with over 150 exhibitors presenting and selling thousands of unique, handmade products. All items offered for sale to the public are handmade by the exhibitor.

The hours of the show are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 and children 10 and younger are free. Parking is free throughout the show. All patrons who attend the show on Saturday will receive a two-day re-entry stamp.

For more information, call Callahan Promotions, Inc. at 563-357-1986 or visit their Facebook page at Callahan Promotions, Inc.