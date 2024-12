Fairfax R-3 School will host a FAFSA presentation at the school library Sunday, December 8, 2024, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. for anyone filling out their FAFSA. Those attending should bring an FSA ID for both the student and the parent. (The parent and the student should each have their own.) Chromebooks will be available to assist you in filling out the application or you can bring your own laptop.