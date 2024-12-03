Tarkio R-I School will host a free concert for the public from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 6, in the school gymnasium. The event will feature a speaker, Terrence Talley, and an artist, Beezy, from Bold Records. There will be giveaways and prizes.

College students formed what is now known as Bold Records in 2014. The new entity launched with a passion to make Jesus famous through music.

Tarkio and Rock Port School counselors received a grant from Community Resources Northwest Missouri RCORP Consortium to provide a motivational speaker to Rock Port and Tarkio sixth to 12th grade students during the school day on December 6.