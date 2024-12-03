Atchison County residents and any others wishing to save a life this holiday season are encouraged to participate in one of two blood drives taking place in the county Friday, December 6.

Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri, is hosting an American Red Cross blood drive in the conference room Friday, December 6, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: HospFairfax to schedule an appointment. Those who donate will receive two pairs of custom FRIENDS + Red Cross socks. The hospital is located at 26136 U.S. Hwy. 59, Fairfax.

The Rock Port FFA Chapter and Community Blood Center are teaming up to host a blood drive Friday, December 6, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the south gym at Rock Port High School. Participants will receive a Kansas City Chiefs t-shirt and a chance to win Chiefs’ tickets. Appointments are preferred. Book your appointment at savealifenow.org/group and enter Group Code: EG4V. For additional details, contact Jeremy Palmer at 660-744-6296 or Jeremy.palmer@rpbluejays.com. For medical eligibility questions, call 1-800-688-0900.