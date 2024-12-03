The Tarkio Junior High and High School students are invited to dance the night away at a Christmas Ball Saturday, December 14, at the Tarkio Community Building. Admission for both dances is canned goods for the Tarkio/Westboro/Fairfax, Missouri, Food Pantry in Tarkio. Dress is business casual and refreshments will be provided. The junior high dance, sponsored by the 7th grade class, will take place from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and the high school dance, sponsored by the sophomore class, will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 p.m.