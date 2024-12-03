Motivated by a love of God and others, The Salvation Army, a national 501(c)3 nonprofit, is known for spending as little as possible on administrative costs, and as much as possible on local needs, including food assistance, emergency rent and utility assistance, youth and senior programs, eyeglasses, wheelchair repair, dental work, and more. Over the years, the local chapter has helped medical patients with fuel to get back and forth to treatments, paid for milk and lunches at school, purchased a tire for someone to be able to travel to work and keep his job, supplied backpacks for the Atchison County back-to-school fair, and bought personal hygiene products for students.

An amazing 84% of what is donated locally stays in Atchison County, and even more in the event of a disaster such as a flood. Most of Atchison County Salvation Army’s annual fundraising happens in December, when bell ringers and red kettles are out in abundance. You can help support our local Salvation Army (and spread holiday cheer!) in many ways this month.

Ring the bell (or donate!) in Fairfax on Friday, December 6.

Ring the bell (or donate!) in Tarkio on Saturday, December 7.

Ring the bell (or donate!) in Rock Port on Friday, December 21, or Saturday, December 22.