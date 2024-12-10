A benefit supper and auction for Dina (Johnson) and Eddie Ridley will be held Saturday, December 14, 2024, at the Fairfax Community Room/Firehouse in Fairfax, Missouri. Serving for the supper starts at 4:30 p.m. and the auction begins at 5:30 p.m.

Eddie is battling stage four lung cancer that has spread to his brain and lymph nodes. Proceeds will help with medical expenses, trips to and from treatment, and out of pocket and final expenses.

For donations and drop off information, contact Sarah at 816-205-3046 or Dianna at 660-253-0502.

A partial list of donations includes the following: Louis Vuitton wallet; Christmas stockings full of snacks and drinks with a gift certificate to Happy Hills; numerous handmade decor items; Dewalt Sawzall; four gift baskets full of designer perfumes, makeup, and beauty items; rare and collectible coins and paper money (Mercury dimes, error coins, silver dollars, Walking Liberty, Seated Liberty variety, proof sets, high value coin lot); antique solid 10k gold ladies’ hat pins; .999 silver grams and one ounce bars; .925 solid sterling silver Cuban curb link men’s necklace, BNIB, MSRP: $2,100.00; antique primitive items; gift certificate for 1/4 beef, Byergo Angus Farms; Home Depot gift card; handmade quilt; vintage and antique toys; gift certificates to multiple local businesses; on trend kids’ and teens’ gift selection; Michael Kors belt bag; Victoria’s Secret lotion gift basket; sterling silver women’s bangle bracelets, BNIB, MSRP: $179.00; sports memorabilia; autographed Kansas City Chiefs helmet; collector’s items and much more; baked goods; homemade cream cheese mints made by Karen Easley; and much more, including a buyer appreciation raffle with a mystery grand prize worth over $375.00.