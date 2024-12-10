CH-F hosts blood drive

Community Hospital-Fairfax joined forces with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive Friday, December 6, 2024, at the hospital in Fairfax, Missouri. Tamara Stoner, a CH-F employee, was one of many who donated that day.

FFA hosts blood drive

The Rock Port FFA hosted a blood drive on Thursday, December 5, 2024, in the high school gymnasium. Mary Kahn and Emily Stanton are hooked up while Duane Klute, who was celebrating his 80th birthday that day, waits his turn. This donation makes a total of six gallons Duane has donated through the years. Over 22 units of blood were given by the community.