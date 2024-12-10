A free community health screening will be held Saturday, December 21, at the Watson Community Building at 204 State Hwy. BB, Watson, Missouri. The screening will begin at 7:30 a.m. and end at 12:30 p.m.

Free lab draws and health screenings will be provided by your local Atchison County Health Department. They include:

• Blood cell count screening

• Hemoglobin A1C

• Lipid profile screening

• Comprehensive metabolic screening

For more information, contact the Atchison County Health Department at 660-736-4121.