A free community health screening will be held Saturday, December 21, at the Watson Community Building at 204 State Hwy. BB, Watson, Missouri. The screening will begin at 7:30 a.m. and end at 12:30 p.m.
Free lab draws and health screenings will be provided by your local Atchison County Health Department. They include:
• Blood cell count screening
• Hemoglobin A1C
• Lipid profile screening
• Comprehensive metabolic screening
For more information, contact the Atchison County Health Department at 660-736-4121.