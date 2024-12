Slemp and Sons Trucking is hosting the annual Kids’ Christmas Shopping Event on Friday, December 13, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Farmers State Bank in Tarkio. This event gives children the chance to shop for their family and friends. Each gift is only $1. Gift wrapping is also available. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be on hand.

Item donations will be accepted through December 12. Contact TJ Slemp at 660-528-0829.

Funds raised will be donated to the athletic department at Tarkio R-I School.