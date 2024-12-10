Atchison County schools are preparing for their Christmas concerts for family, friends, and the local community.

The Rock Port Music Department will present A Night With the Arts + Supper Friday, December 13, in the south gym. The Kindergarten-5th Grade Christmas Program will be held at 5:30 p.m. The Junior High/High School Winter Band and Choir Concert will begin at 7:00 p.m.

The RPHS Music Boosters will be serving a grab ’n go pulled pork meal from 5:00 to 6:45 p.m. to raise funds for new band uniforms for the Rock Port Marching Blue Jays. A free will donation will be accepted.

Enjoy some great music, artwork from the Rock Port Art Department, and grab supper, too!

The Tarkio High School 7-12th Grade Christmas Concert will be held Monday, December 16. The event will begin at 6:00 p.m. at Tarkio High School.