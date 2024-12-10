The Fairfax High School National Honor Society members rang the bells for The Salvation Army Friday, December 6, 2024, on Main Street in Fairfax. The organization will be collecting funds for Atchison County residents in need this holiday season throughout the month of December. Pictured are NHS members Austin Helfers and Tate Johnson.

Lots of volunteers came out to the intersection of Highways 59 and 136 in Tarkio on Saturday, December 7, 2024, to ring the bells for The Salvation Army, including Billie Schneider and Jayne Martin. The donations were added to Fairfax’s totals from the previous day and a total of over $2,200 was counted.