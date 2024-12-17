(Submitted by Atchison County Health Department)

Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve are two of the most celebrated holidays of the year, and also two of the most deadly days to be on the road. During this month, we recognize those affected by the tragic consequences of drugged or drunk driving, and we dedicate ourselves to preventing it this December and throughout the coming year.

Impaired Driving Facts

Despite the risk, millions of people drive impaired in the United States each year. Drivers with blood alcohol concentrations at or above 0.08 are involved in nearly one-third of all traffic fatalities in the United States; nearly 10,000 lives lost every year. Missouri is one of the worst states for drunk driving, with the 11th highest rate of drunk drivers involved in fatal crashes. The highest percentage of drunk drivers are in the 21-24 age group. Men were involved in 79.5% of drunk driving fatalities. About 1 million arrests are made in the United States each year for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.

Alcohol is Not the Only Cause of Impaired Driving

Marijuana, opioids and even some over-the-counter medications can delay your reaction time behind the wheel and impair your ability to drive safely. With the legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri, drug-impaired driving contributed to 7% of all 2023 Missouri traffic fatalities.

Planning Ahead

Conversations before ever getting on the road can set expectations for safe choices during holiday gatherings. With limited public transportation in rural areas, it is imperative to plan for a safe, sober ride home before going out.

• Before drinking, designate a sober driver and give that person your keys. If you are the designated driver, take this role seriously. Your life, as well as the lives of those in your vehicle and all others on the roadway depend on it.

• If you happen to see an impaired driver on the road, contact the local law enforcement agency.

This holiday season, each of us has the power to prevent a tragedy and ensure that those we know and care about get to and from their celebrations. Speaking up about what is OK and what is not OK is a good first step – not just in relation to alcohol use but also other substances that can compromise our ability to make it home safely.

Missouri Substance-Impaired Driving Statistics

183 People

Were killed in traffic crashes in 2023 that involved

at least one substance-impaired driver.

755 People

Were seriously injured in 2023 traffic crashes

that involved at least one substance-impaired driver.

6 Months

The amount of time you can spend in jail

on your first conviction.

$1,000

Amount of money you could be fined on your first conviction.