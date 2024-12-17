The Fairfax Preschoolers presented “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” (Nutcracker Suite), “Jingle Bells,” “Little Snowflake,” and “Reindeer Pokey.”

The Fairfax Music Boosters are currently raising money for the high school band's trip to and performance in Branson this coming spring. Donations can be dropped off at Fairfax R-3 (attention Deb Wyatt) or at basketball games December 20, January 13-18, January 22, February 7, and February 11.

The Fairfax R-3 preschool through 12th grade students presented their annual Christmas Program for family and friends Tuesday, December 10, 2024, in the high school gym. Performances included:

5th/6th/7th Grade Choir – “We’re Goin’ On a Sleigh Ride” by Greg Gilpin and “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” arranged by Jeff Funk

5th Grade Band – “Jolly Old St. Nick”, a traditional carol, “Twinkling Stars” adapted by W. A. Mozart, and “Jingle Bells” by James Pierpont. Fifth graders include: Eli Auwarter (baritone), Aspyn Fast (flute), Adalyn Pemberton (flute), Adelynn Giddinge (clarinet), Trevelyan Hicks (percussion), Ryann Salmond (trumpet), and Emmett Umbarger (alto saxophone).

Preschool (under the direction of teacher Lauren Clark) – “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” (Nutcracker Suite), “Jingle Bells” tradition carol, “Little Snowflake” (super simple songs), and “Reindeer Pokey” by The Kiboomers. Preschoolers include: Danica Boyle, Lexus Crowley, Claire Oswald, Xavion Pinzino, Addison Rafe, Emma Schlup, Ella Smith, Patrick Swenson, Cammie White, and Audrey Zumbrunnen.

Piano solo – Emmett Umbarger

6th Grade Band – “Festival Overture” by Johannes Brahms and “Blizzards Flurry” by Randall D. Standridge. Sixth graders include: Zailynn Cook (percussion), Wendy Hurst (alto saxophone), Zach Koop (percussion), Brody Landess (percussion), M.J. May (trumpet), Radlee Meier (trombone), Ava Oswald (trumpet), Gabe Rhoades (clarinet), Ayden Stoner (tuba), Joel Vance (tuba), Patrick Wheeler (alto saxophone), and Parker Woodring (clarinet).

Junior High Band – “Santa Land Jam” by Timothy Loest and “Last Christmas” arranged by Chris Bernotas. Junior high band members include: flutes – Jaycee Stoner and Madi Meier; clarinets – Brenna Kingery, Geb Burke, and Aliyah Pearce; alto saxophones – Riley Koop and Alex Wintz; tenor saxophone – Olivia Woods; baritone saxophone – Lela Wright; trumpets – Jude Long and Mackenzie Oswald; baritones – Deyton Burke, Delaney Oswald, and Katie Avrett; tuba – Zander Grossman; and percussion – Evan Rogers.

High School Band – “Celebrations for Christmas” by Randall D. Standridge, “Santa’s Workshop Samba” arranged by Bryce Newton, “Michael Jackson Hits” arranged by Johnnie Vinson, and “Christmas is Coming” by Rob Romeyn. High School band members include: flutes – Amelia Larson, Anna Ohlensehlen, and Kelsey Avrett; clarinet – Lexi Brown; bass clarinet – Erin Eyman; alto saxophones – Connor Miller, Cowen O’Riley, and Chloe Vernon; baritone saxophone – Joaquin Hill; trumpet – Austin Helfers; baritones – Kendall Kingery and KayDee Duering; trombone – Mason Kingery; tuba – Johnny Pickard; and percussion – Luke Swinehart, Clayton Vernon, Trent Frohn, Kenneth Kirkpatrick, Chase Gayler, and Tyler Duering.

K-4 Musical – “A Marvelous Magical Sleigh” by J. Jacobson, R. Emerson, J. Higgins, M. Huff. Performers included: kindergarten – Wesley Long, Aubree Simmons, and Harper Smith; first grade – Daxton Ebrecht, Garrett Reed, Wade Reed, Charlie White, Jack-son Zumbrunnen, and Tristan Cummings; second grade – Caiden Hines, Taylor Long, Isaiah Price, Lane Reed, Alex Rhoades, Brentley Stevens, and Nash Stevens; third grade – Xavier Bradbury, Paisleigh Daugherty, Ayden Harber, Lucy Heck, Jo Hurst, Ellee Salmond, Abigail Umbarger, Garrett Wintz, and Vonda Elliott; and fourth grade – Haleena Allen, Greenley Grossman, Har-per Hicks, Presley Knight, Jonah Long, William Oswald, Eli Rogers, Braleigh Stoner, and Twyla Elliott

5th/6th/7th Grade Choir – “Silent Night” arranged by Mark Patterson with piano accompaniment by Suzanne Southard. Seventh grade choir members include Kaylee Allen, Katie Avrett, Dominick Bradbury, Geb Burke, Zander Grossman, Emma Ohlensehlen, Delaney Oswald, Mackenzie Oswald, Jaycee Stoner, Alex Wintz, and Lela Wright.

In conjunction with the concert and musical, the Fairfax Music Boosters also held a chili and soup supper to raise funds for the high school band’s spring trip and performance in Branson, Missouri. They will be the pre-show performance for The Presleys’ Country Jubilee Show in April. So far, between $2,500 and $3,000 of the $4,519 goal has been raised. Donations can be dropped off at Fairfax R-3 (attention Deb Wyatt) or at basketball games held in Fairfax December 20, January 13-18, January 22, February 7, and February 11. The high school band will also hold a dinner and show in the high school gym closer to the performance date. (The date and meal have not been determined.)